Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said more needs to be done to help Ukrainian refugees.

It comes as the UN estimates more than 800,000 people have fled Ukraine.

The European Union estimates up to four million people could leave due to the Russian invasion.

Mr Drakeford welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement about relaxing visa rules, but said: "We cannot possibly expect people living in the chaotic circumstances that we see in Ukraine to go about form-filling and providing biometric evidence as though these events were not happening at all."