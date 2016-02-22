Second home owners have said Welsh government plans to make them pay up to four times as much council tax as they do now are "absolutely unlawful".

The Home Owners of Wales group dubbed it "morally indefensible" to consider the idea when people were struggling because of the pandemic.

"We are financially able to take on the Welsh government if they force this," spokesman Jonathan Martin said.

The Welsh government's Julie James said it was important people were able to afford homes in the communities they worked in.