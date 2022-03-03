Two sisters have said they lost sleep as they tried to support Ukrainian family members fleeing the country.

Hannah Boalch and Lisa Phillips-White are desperate for their six-year-old half-sister Miroslava and step-mother Lesia to join them in Cwmbran, Torfaen.

"I didn't sleep for the first two full days and nights," said Lisa.

"These are our family, we're going to help them anyway we can."

Miroslava and Lesia have now made it across the border to Poland and are planning their next steps.