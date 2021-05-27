A mysterious edition of the James Joyce classic Ulysses is expected to fetch hundreds of pounds at auction.

The limited edition book was about to go on sale at a Cardiff branch of Tenovus when it was spotted that it was number 766 of just 900 copies.

It was found in a pile of Thomas Hardy books donated by a man the staff had not seen before.

Inside the 1936 book were two 1946 court summons for firearms possession being used as bookmarks.

Shop manager Carl Scott said: “Because I’m not sure on books I would have literally put this book out for £1.”