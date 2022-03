Wales’ oldest woman said she was "overwhelmed" by the response to her 110th birthday.

Mary Keir, of Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, said she had received a stack of cards which she had yet to go through.

Mary said she believed the secret to a long life was keeping busy. She has always enjoyed gardening and making things including wine and jam.

“Even now I am taking up puzzles from a newspaper,” she said.