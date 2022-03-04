As an Army veteran, Hannah Jarvis is no stranger to conflict.

However, as a mother of two, she thought she would never return to a war zone.

But the 39-year-old from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, is about to set off and head for the Ukrainian border.

She is working with the group Bridge to Unity supplying medical supplies needed to help those refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

She said: "I'm apprehensive as to what I'll see but we have done this before so I'm hoping we won't be too fazed and we'll be able to concentrate on what we need to do."