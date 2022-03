A large mountain fire burned near an industrial estate on Monday evening before being extinguished.

One witness, Garan Rhys Thomas, said the 12 hectare (30 acre) blaze near the Rhigos Industrial Estate in Rhondda Cynon Taf was the "craziest fire I'd seen so far".

He also claimed the flames were about 10ft (3m) high.

Firefighters were called at about 19:00 GMT on Monday and left shortly after 22:00.