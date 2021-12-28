The Welsh leek could be set for protected status, alongside foods including Cheddar cheese and Cornish clotted cream, after an application from growers.

The UK Geographical status scheme, which was created at the beginning of 2021 after the UK's withdrawal from the EU, ensures certain food and drink products can continue to receive legal protection against imitation and misuse.

Synonymous with Welsh culture, the custom of someone wearing a leek to signify they come from Wales was noted as an "ancient tradition" in William Shakespeare's Henry V.

But what makes the Welsh variety of leek different to those from elsewhere? Tink Llewellyn explains all.

Video produced by Nick Hartley