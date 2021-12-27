How artists are using art to highlight Ukraine war

Artists inspired to create works about the war in Ukraine say it is a "powerful tool" to make people think.

Street artist Steve "Jenks" Jenkins said he felt he could not do much thousands of miles away in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, but "putting a bit of paint on a wall might show support".

"It's a great way of getting messages across to people," he said.

"And you can take something in for a blink of an eye and it makes you think and awakens things inside you.

"It's a powerful tool to use."

Pop artist Nathan Wyburn, from Ebbw Vale, said: "Art, not just documents the time, but also it can help convey a message, sometimes, that words can't."

Art historian Joanna Burke, of Birkbeck, University of London, said artists "have a powerful way of communicating, much more powerful than news broadcasts".

Video by Michael Burgess