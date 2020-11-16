There are calls for the Welsh NHS to screen for lung cancer, the most deadly cancer in Wales.

Three-quarters of lung cancer cases in Wales are diagnosed late when treatment is less effective.

Julie Smith, 73, from Pontypridd, said she thought she had Covid when she developed a persistent cough and lost her sense of taste, but it was terminal lung cancer.

There are several screening pilots in England where the checks have cut death rates but up to 20%.

The Welsh Government said lung cancer screening was being considered and a pilot was being developed.