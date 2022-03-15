A woman who was stalked for eight month is concerned new stalking laws are not being used enough in Wales.

Saran Manchipp wants police forces to make an example of perpetrators and use their powers more effectively.

Stalking Prevention Orders can ban a stalker from contacting their victim, either in person, through social media or via a third party. They can also require them to stay away from a home or workplace.

They became active two years ago but a BBC investigation found only five orders were issued in Wales last year.

All four police forces in Wales have said they take this offence very seriously.