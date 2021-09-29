The town that produced one of Wales' leading writers and feminists has had its first look at a statue of Elaine Morgan.

The coal miner's daughter, who was an award-winning author, TV writer, lecturer and scientific rebel, died in 2013 at the age of 92.

The bronze monument in Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, depicts a smiling Dr Morgan, pen to her mouth, with sheets of inscribed papers floating around her.

It is thought to be only the second statue of a non-fictionalised Welsh woman in Wales.

A monument to Betty Campbell, the nation's first black headteacher, was unveiled in Cardiff last year.