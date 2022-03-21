Isabel, 13, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, jumped at the chance to take part in a Covid vaccine trial last year.

She became the first person under 16 to be vaccinated in Wales.

She said she wanted everything to go back to normal so she could see her friends and was frustrated that she had fewer opportunities to go horse riding.

“It makes me feel really a bit special, thinking I have helped other people with things like this and helping my family, like my grandparents, and all the other children like me wanting to get the vaccine,” she said.