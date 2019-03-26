A ban on smacking children in Wales is a "great move" and the "right thing", according to parents in Cardiff.

Anyone who smacks a child in their care could be arrested and prosecuted for assault, after the legal defence of reasonable punishment was removed.

It makes Wales the second UK nation, after Scotland, to make smacking illegal.

But Simon Calvert of campaign group Be Reasonable said it was "criminalising parents for doing nothing more than most of our parents did with us".