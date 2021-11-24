New parents of babies with Down's syndrome in south Wales are being given specially designed boxes to give more support and information about the condition.

Laura Thomas and Lou Kennedy both have children with Down's syndrome and launched Seren Dwt to help parents in the future.

Ms Kennedy said she was given a brown envelope with what looked like a "bereavement leaflet" after leaving hospital following the birth of her daughter, Mya.

Meanwhile, Ms Thomas said the boxes would help to "change the story" for new parents so they feel their baby is celebrated.