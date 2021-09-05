A 20-year-old man “brought back to life” after routine surgery went wrong has been given a new heart.

Brooklyn Peakman was on life support after 17 minutes without oxygen to his brain when a valve-replacement operation in December didn't go to plan.

“Brooklyn bled to death and literally had to be brought back to life,” said mum Kelly Northall.

Before getting his new heart Brooklyn, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, proposed to his girlfriend Ellie Spencer.

She said yes.