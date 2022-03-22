In 2019 Lauren Griffiths was murdered by her partner Madog Rowlands in Cardiff.

They met at college in Wrexham and moved to Cardiff together in 2017.

Her sister saw changes in her over the course of the relationship

“He was brainwashing her, I think, into thinking she had the same ideas that him and she didn’t,” said Alisha Griffiths.

In 2018, Rowlands was arrested for strangling Lauren. She told South Wales Police they had a suicide pact, but that she changed her mind and he attacked her.

Lauren's family heard about this first assault only after she had been murdered a year later in a similar way.

Her mother Alison said: “If we did know of course it would have changed things: she might have decided that she didn’t want to be with him.”