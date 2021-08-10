Paramedics are being deployed on bicycles to deal with increased demand.

When large events such as the Six Nations or Christmas shoppers increase footfall in Cardiff city centre, access for the traditional ambulance is hindered.

This is where the Cycle Response Unit comes into play.

Steve Bennett is a paramedic with the Welsh Ambulance Service and said the bikes were quick and nimble.

“With the bikes we can be at incidents within a couple of minutes and start treatment straightaway,” he said.