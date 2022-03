Plumes of smoke billowed into the sky as firefighters tackled a grass fire on a mountain.

A helicopter dropped water from nearby lakes on to the flames, which burned 100,000 sq m (25 acres) of Mynydd Mawr in Gwynedd.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was dealing with another fire when they spotted this one also taking hold.

Firefighter Jeff Hall said a “massive amount” resources had been deployed to deal with the fire.