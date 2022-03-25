From Monday face masks will no longer be mandatory in Wales in any setting except healthcare.

The move comes as Wales sees a "rapid increase" in Covid cases, which the first minister attributed to the BA.2. subtype of the Omicron variant.

"I will still be wearing a mask because I have family members with underlying health conditions," said Valerie Jones, from Llandudno Junction

"To keep them safe I will carry on in supermarkets and on transport," she added.