Cardiff Half: Woman told she would not run again set to race
Hannah Barrett is preparing to run the Cardiff Half Marathon after being told told she would not be able to run again following a car crash which killed her friend.
The crash, in which her friend Savannah died aged 26, left Hannah with two broken legs.
"I don't like being told I can't do something," said Hannah, who said she was taking part in memory of Savannah.
"If I can live with type 1 (diabetes), so six insulin injections a day... recovering from this, and still do this, anybody can."