The parents of a two-year-old girl with cancer are raising funds to send her to be part of a clinical trial in America.

Olivia Finch has been diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare but aggressive cancer that affects babies and small children.

"When they told us that she had cancer, I've never felt pain like it," said her mother Kelly.

Although Olivia is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, injections and surgery, her chances of survival are drastically reduced if she relapses.

Her parents, Nick and Kelly Finch, of Bryn, Neath Port Talbot, are working with hundreds of supporters, friends and family to raise the £250,000 needed to get Olivia to the US for a vaccine which could help prevent her relapsing.

Video by Michael Burgess.