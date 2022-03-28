A woman who has been shielding for most of the pandemic says "no restrictions means more restriction" for those who are at a higher risk of Covid.

It is no longer the law to wear a mask in shops or on buses and trains in Wales from Monday as more Covid restrictions are scrapped.

"The virus is still there," says Dalia Tremarias, from Cardiff, who has lupus, an auto-immune condition that attacks her body.

"I understand that people feel ready to move on to the next phase of living with Covid, but not everyone is on the same page.

"We still have people who are at a higher risk of Covid and no restrictions means more restrictions for them."

While the legal obligation to self-isolate has gone, the Welsh government is still advising people with Covid to self-isolate.