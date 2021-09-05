Four fire crews have been tackling a major blaze in a 169-year-old Grade II listed mansion in Swansea.

The blaze at the 10-bedroom Hendrefoilan House, near Sketty, started in the roof on Sunday night. The family who live there were uninjured.

South Wales Fire and Rescue crews used an aerial ladder platform, two water bowsers and a high volume pump are tackling the fire.

Hendrefoilan House was originally built in 1853 for Lewis Llewelyn Dillwyn, mayor of Swansea and a Liberal MP, and had been previously owned by Swansea University.