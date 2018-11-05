"I need help to do the 'th' sound because when I do it, it doesn't come out right."

Speech and language therapy helped six-year-old Ed, from Denbighshire, with certain sounds, but the pandemic put a stop to that.

His mother Karen is concerned if intervention doesn't happen soon, it will disrupt his self-confidence and he will become too upset about it.

But Ed is just one of many children in north Wales to have their sessions disrupted after a report found the first Covid lockdown had a "devastating" effect.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board, which runs the NHS in north Wales, has apologised for the disruption and said staff were working hard to help everyone who missed out.