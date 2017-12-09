Residents in part of one seaside town are becoming "very concerned" by a rise in anti-social behaviour, including drug use and violence.

Brian Middleton, a resident of the Rheidol area of Aberystwyth, said it was becoming a "major problem" for residents.

"There's people under the influence of drugs during the day, very close to the children's play area," he said.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was addressing concerns with "positive action".