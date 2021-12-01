"I cannot believe it, it's mad. My jaw is on the floor."

That was Callum Scott Howells' reaction to being nominated in the best supporting actor category at this year's Baftas for his role in the critically acclaimed drama It's A Sin.

Written by Doctor Who scribe and showrunner Russell T Davies, the five episodes chronicle a group of friends during the 1980s Aids crisis.

"We wanted to tell Russell's story so truthfully because he poured his heart into that script. So we just wanted to do him proud," the Welsh actor said.

"To get 11 nominations for our show... it's beyond anything we could have imaged."