Ash dieback: Warning workers being killed by tree explosions
There is a warning that people could be seriously hurt or even killed by diseased ash trees that "effectively explode" while being cut down.
Falling branches have led to tree surgeons being badly injured - some fatally.
A forestry body is telling workers to stay away from the worst-affected trees, and use heavy machinery to bring them down instead.
There are also calls for guidance to the public over fears that people could try to cut down dying ash trees themselves.