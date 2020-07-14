A year-long project to increase diversity in the Welsh arts scene is under way with the launch of a new mentoring programme.

Fio Theatre company, in partnership with the Wales Millennium Centre devised a series of paid mentoring sessions for 20 people.

Directors and producers who are new to the industry will get expert coaching and advice.

The project is open to anyone from under-represented groups, based on factors such as gender, sexuality, ethnicity, disability, Welsh language and socio-economic background.