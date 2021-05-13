The Argentine invasion of the British-held Falkland islands in the far south Atlantic began 40 years ago on 2 April 1982.

It led to the deaths of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine soldiers during the 74-day conflict.

Five of the Welsh servicemen who played a central role in the conflict are sharing their stories.

Andy 'Curly' Jones recalls the moment RFA Sir Galahad was bombed as he was waiting to disembark.