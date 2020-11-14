It is 40 years since the Argentine invasion of the British-held Falkland islands in the far south Atlantic began.

It led to the deaths of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine soldiers during the 74-day conflict.

Five of the Welsh servicemen who played a central role in the conflict are sharing their stories.

John "Taff" Meredith, platoon sergeant with the 2nd parachute regiment, described how the platoon was attacked by Argentine troops who had be waving white flags.