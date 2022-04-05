This is the moment an ambulance sent to help the people of Ukraine was attacked by a missile.

Dr Mateo Szmidt, a consultant at Merthyr Tydfil’s Prince Charles Hospital believed it was one of two vehicles sent from Wales last month.

He said it was “disheartening” to see it targeted.

"You want it to be there to help people, not for it to be destroyed,” he added.

Dr Szmidt said he hoped something could be salvaged from the vehicle, which he believed had been near Odesa for three weeks.