Former Love Island star Dr Alex George has said his purchase of four holiday homes in Pembrokeshire aims to "celebrate" the area.

Dr George, now the Youth Mental Health Ambassador for the UK government, received abuse and threats on social media after announcing the purchase.

"I really wanted to do something in Wales... and create something that I think is special," he said, adding: "Pembrokeshire is amazing and we should celebrate it."

However one resident said: "There's a problem with housing, and that isn't helped when people from up country with money come and buy stuff."