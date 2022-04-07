Dr Mateo Szmidt had been helping to send old ambulances to Ukraine.

On Monday, one of the ambulances was shelled in Mykolaiv.

He felt anger and sadness when he heard that one had been shelled.

“You deliver something that should be utilised for years to come, for it to be destroyed in three weeks,” he said.

But the ambulance can be fixed, and only needs new windows and tyres.

Dr Szmidt said: “It makes me think that our ambulances are bombproof, which means they’re really made of quality design and they are tough.”

He is in the process of getting the parts for the vehicle, and sending them out to get it fixed.