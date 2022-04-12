A woman who was murdered by her estranged husband a week after she left him was "the most amazing mum to her four boys", her mother has said.

Russell Marsh was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years on Tuesday for the murder of Jade Marsh, also known as Jade Ward.

Marsh stabbed and strangled Ms Marsh while their four children slept at their home in Shotton, Flintshire, in August 2021.

"Above everything else, she was the most amazing mum to her four boys," said Karen Robinson, Ms Marsh's mother.

Losing her had left the family "broken", she added.