A young footballer has been praised for his sportsmanship after pointing out his team's goal should not stand.

Aled, who plays for Denbigh Town FC's under 12s side, set up the goal but opponents Kimnel Bay FC claimed the ball went out of play before he crossed it.

The referee and his assistant did not see it and the goal was awarded until Aled told them the ball had gone out, so it was disallowed.

Spectators gave him a round of applause and Rhyl and District Junior Football League awarded him £25 for his sportsmanship and honesty.

Aled scored five goals in his team's 10-1 victory.