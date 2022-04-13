Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has said he does not believe the prime minister's lockdown breaches are a "resigning offence".

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have faces calls to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws by attending gatherings during lockdown.

Whilst Mr Hart has said he doesn't "excuse or justify" the prime minister's actions, he believes a fixed penalty notice is the "appropriate sanction".

"I don't think it automatically follows that anybody in public life should lose their job if they end up in this particular position," he added.