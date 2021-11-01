Soldiers from Wales are among a group of more than 1,000 taking part in a training exercise in Estonia, which borders Russia.

The country’s permanent secretary for defence, Kusti Salm, said the threat from Russia was "as clear as anything" after it invaded Ukraine.

The Royal Welsh regiment has been leading a 1,200-strong Nato training taskforce in Estonia.

“Our role here is to deter and be ready to defend,” Lt Col Ru Streatfeild said.

“So regardless of what happens we are ready to do that.”