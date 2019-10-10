A Syrian woman who arrived in UK as a refugee two years hopes to get back into teaching in Wales.

Inas Alali, who now lives in Cardiff, said she wants to be a role model for "other refugee women who stop their life when they change their country".

She has received an interest-free loan which allows refugees with professional qualifications to retrain, with the help of the Syrian Welsh Society.

Ms Alali taught English and maths to children for 16 years in Syria.

But her family had to leave Hama in the west of the country due to the civil war.

She is due to start her teacher training course this autumn and hopes eventually to teach maths to children in Wales.

"I’d like to be a model, first for my children, to be a good person in this country," she said.

