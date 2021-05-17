Brain injury patient thanks medics for 'freedom'

"I'd wouldn't be able to do it if it wasn't for the team."

Tony Jenkins, from Newport, is undergoing rehabilitation for a brain injury at Ty Aberdafen, a specialist centre in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

"The staff are all phenomenal," he said.

"I am very grateful. I have a lot of positivity inside me."

His comments come as a consultation is underway on developing a new UK-wide acquired brain injury (ABI) strategy which campaigners say will end a postcode lottery for levels of treatment and support.

Ty Aberdafen consultant neuropsychologist Simon Gerhand said it could make "a colossal difference".

"Society as a whole needs to be more aware of this in order to help these people fit back in again," said.