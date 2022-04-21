The heartbroken dad of Logan Mwangi said the world was a "colder and darker place" without his son.

Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old who cannot be named, have been found guilty of murdering the five-year-old in July 2021.

Speaking on the steps of Cardiff Crown Court, Ben Mwangi said: "The hole that has been left in the hearts of all who knew and loved him will never be filled.

"No amount of time can heal the wounds that have been inflicted."

Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore, just 250m from his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.