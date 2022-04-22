"It's either pay your bills or put food in your children's stomach."

These are the difficult decisions families are having to deal with as the cost of living continues to soar.

But a drop-in centre in Swansea has created a community cook book with local's recipes to tackle poverty with budget friendly meals.

The free book, which is made up of recipes such as mozzarella stack' and bread and butter pudding are all recipes volunteers cook for their own families.

"If it wasn't for the people up here, I don't think I would've survived," said Mari Baker.