There have been calls for a lasting tribute to murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi.

A jury at Cardiff Crown Court found his mother Angharad Williamson, stepfather John Cole, and a 14-year-old boy guilty of killing him.

His body was found in the River Ogmore, near his home in Sarn, Bridgend county, in July 2021.

Council candidate Tim Thomas said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity and public spirit by members of this community”.

He said people had asked if they could donate money and one man had given a bench.