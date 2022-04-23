Wales council elections: Calls for more ethnic minority candidates
"Our diverse society should reflect in our leadership."
That is what campaigners believe the make up of our political parties should look like.
Less than 2% of candidates in the 2017 council election identified as being black, Asian or minority ethnic.
That is despite those groups making up 5.2% of the general population.
Welsh Youth Parliament Member Hermione, who represents the Gower, believes that "if people have someone they can relate to in a position of power, it will inspire them to make changes themselves".