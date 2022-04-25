A couple who met working at sea have tied-the-knot 20 years later while working in one of the most protected places on Earth.

Stephen Carpenter, from Caerphilly, and Eric Bourne, from Essex, got married on board research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough.

They shared their special day - the first same-sex wedding on British Antarctic Territory - with the vessel's 30 crew members.

The "utterly stunning" location was the main reason the couple chose to get married in Antarctica.