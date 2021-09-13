In the days leading up to her period, Lisa Hall says she noticed her asthma symptoms get worse.

The 40-year-old, from Newport, said she was lucky when she spoke to her specialist nurse about it, as she recognised the correlation.

Ms Hall, who said the link was "too perfect to be random" has called for nurses and doctors to talk to women about how hormones could trigger asthma attacks.

She spoke out as charity Asthma + Lung UK called for greater investment after a report suggested women were twice as likely to die from the condition than men.