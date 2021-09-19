A family of two children killed by a drink-driver have said the guilty man should have been sentenced to 15 years for each of them.

Three-year-old Jayden Lee Lucas and sister Gracie Ann, aged four, both died in hospital following the crash, which left mum Rhiannon Lucas seriously injured.

Martin Newman, of Croeserw, Neath Port Talbot, was jailed for nine years and four months after pleading guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Grandfather Jason Lucas said: “It’s a joke, what he gets. He deserves to have two life sentences.”