Nataliia Roberts is trying to help a childhood friend who hid in a Mariupol basement as the war raged around her.

With food scarce Yulia struggled to get enough to eat for her children.

She fed them just before bedtime so they would fall asleep feeling full.

Yulia and her girls eventually managed to get on a train bound for Poland.

Ms Roberts, 32, now wants her friend to join her in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

She said: “I was dreaming that she will be here, that one day we’re going to have a cup of tea in our dining room, all together.”