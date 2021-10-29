"I've heard of women taking their own lives," said Rhian Jones.

The 52-year-old from Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, swims in the sea to help manage her symptoms of the menopause.

She rations her supply of "life changing" hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs because of a shortage.

Campaigners claim women in the UK are having to turn to the black market to access the drug due to shortages.

Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales has called for action, with the Welsh government saying it is developing a "menopause care pathway".