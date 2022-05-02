This is the moment a mother and her son fleeing the war in Ukraine arrived in Wales.

Olesia and her child are staying as refugees at the home of Aimee Stott, in Bridgend.

Olesia said: “From the first day in Wales I have only seen kindness, openness and the smiles of the people.

“Bridgend is beautiful, it’s a very beautiful town.”

Ms Stott said: “I want her here and I want her safe, but I’m also very, very aware this isn’t a holiday for her.”